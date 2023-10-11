ERC5 to Host Second Annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 12 to Benefit Scholarship Fund

LUDLOW — East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce (ERC5) will present a German-style buffet, as well as local craft beer, at ERC5 member Vanished Valley Brewing Co., located at 782 Center St., Ludlow.

This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., and a portion of the proceeds will support the ERC5 Scholarship Fund, which delivers up to $10,000 annually in scholarships to high-school students in East Longmeadow, Hampden, Longmeadow, Ludlow, and Wilbraham.

“We’re always evaluating our marketing and events, looking for ways to provide increased value to our members,” ERC5 Executive Director Grace Barone said. “Vanished Valley expressed interested in collaborating with the chamber to host an event, and this one seemed like a no-brainer.”

Live music will be provided by Kiszmet. Chair massages will be provided by EXCEL Therapy & Conditioning. ERC5 members Freedom Credit Union and EBS are sponsoring this event to subsidize costs for all attendees. Members can attend for $20, and non-members can attend for $25. Click here to purchase tickets.