Evan Murphy Appointed to Connecticut’s Employment Security Advisory Board

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment Tax Control Associates Inc. (UTCA), a national unemployment-insurance service provider based in West Springfield with an office in Boston, announced that Principal Evan Murphy has been appointed to Connecticut’s Employment Security Advisory Board. The eight-member board advises state administrators on matters pertaining to the policy and administration of the Employment Security Division.

A UTCA employee for more than 10 years, Murphy oversees analysis, implementation, and client-success efforts to reduce the cost and complexity of employer unemployment-insurance programs. He facilitates educational seminars for customers, industry associations, and various employer groups across the country. He has been instrumental in helping businesses of all sizes and scopes effectively understand and control their unemployment cost and compliance.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Employment Security Advisory Board,” Murphy said. “I look forward to working with businesses and collaborating with the advisory board by leveraging my experience to improve the health of the unemployment system in a sustainable way.”

Murphy was appointed by Connecticut state Rep. Jason Rojas, the majority leader of the House of Representatives. “I am delighted that Evan is joining the Employment Security Advisory Board,” Rojas said. “I’m confident that the knowledge and experience he brings to this position will be of great value to the board and in helping to navigate the unemployment-insurance challenges facing the state in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

Murphy added that “Connecticut has come up with great unemployment reforms going into 2024, but still has challenges moving out of the pandemic. I’m committed to working on strategies to get through the current state and contribute to a strong and healthy future for all employers and their workers.”