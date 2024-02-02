Fallon Health Names Manny Lopes Next President and CEO

Change at the Top

Fallon Health, a not-for-profit healthcare services organization with a focus on improving access, quality, and affordability in government markets, announced that its board of directors has appointed Manny Lopes as its next president and CEO, effective July 1, 2024. The selection of Lopes follows a comprehensive national search that began after the organization announced the planned retirement of President and CEO Richard Burke.

The board also appointed Chief Financial Officer Todd Bailey to serve as interim CEO from Burke’s retirement on Jan. 31 through June 30.

“I am honored and grateful to the Fallon Health board of directors for the opportunity to be the next president and CEO of this exceptional organization,” Lopes said. “I look forward to leading the organization and its dedicated, passionate, and caring employees in pursuit of its vision to be the leader in providing exceptional, coordinated care and coverage that meets the unique, diverse, and changing needs of its members.”

A seasoned executive with experience across the healthcare industry, Lopes is currently the interim CEO of Fenway Health, one of the first healthcare organizations in the country to specifically address the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Prior to that, he was executive vice president of Public Markets and Government Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), with responsibilities for the company’s Medicare division, achieving growth through innovation while also improving consumer experience and health outcomes.

“I look forward to leading the organization and its dedicated, passionate, and caring employees in pursuit of its vision to be the leader in providing exceptional, coordinated care and coverage that meets the unique, diverse, and changing needs of its members.”

Before joining BCBSMA, Lopes was president and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, a large, nationally recognized primary-care provider and insurer that offers a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly and a Senior Care Options plan, both core programs in Fallon Health’s portfolio.

“Manny’s extensive and highly relevant experience make him the ideal person to lead Fallon Health at this point in its history and in support of its strategy to predominantly focus on government markets,” said Frederick Misilo, Fallon Health board chair. “Throughout his career, he has developed a deep and empathetic understanding of the healthcare needs of the communities that Fallon Health serves today and in the future. Manny and Todd are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Fallon Health’s employees, members, and provider, business, and community partners.”

Deborah Enos, Fallon Health board member and chair of the search committee, added that “the board’s search committee worked diligently to find the right person to lead Fallon Health and continue to move the organization forward in its strategy to be the leading healthcare-services organization committed to government-sponsored health-insurance programs. Manny has a deep understanding of and commitment to all that Fallon Health stands for: its mission, vision, values, and its strong support of the community. His proven track record and passion for innovation, equity, and improving health outcomes is unparalleled.”

Misilo added that Bailey’s leadership has put Fallon Health in a strong financial position and played a key role in the organization’s strategic decision to focus predominantly on government programs, and that his 30-plus years of experience in the health-insurance and healthcare fields, and his unique vantage point in the business, have helped drive strategic and critical decisions in support of members’ care, the workforce, and the community.

Following a 25-year career at Fallon Health, including the last eight as president and CEO, Burke will retire at the end of the month.

“Under Richard’s distinguished leadership, Fallon Health has successfully pivoted to a predominant focus on government programs, experiencing unprecedented growth in several products and historically strong financial results, and receiving continued exemplary national ratings for quality and service,” Misilo said. “The board congratulates him on his retirement, thanks him for all he has done to expand the impact of Fallon Health’s mission, and wishes Richard well as he embarks on this next journey.”