U.S. Mint Unveils Commemorative Coin to Benefit Basketball Hall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA — Basketball Hall of Famers Julius Erving and Sheryl Swoopes, as well as U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, were on hand Tuesday at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, which unveiled a special coin commemorating the Hall of Fame, the Republican reported.

The Mint makes two commemorative designs a year and offers them in limited quantities. Surcharges collected from sales of the coin — expected to be about $10 million — will go toward the Hall.