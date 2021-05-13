Florence Bank Announces President’s Award Winners for 2020

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Kiara Sonoda, Jessica Camp, Samantha Sanger, and Lynn Formel have been selected as recipients of the 2020 President’s Award.

The President’s Award is a tradition established by the bank in 1995, affording employees opportunities to nominate their peers for this prestigious honor, which recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Sonoda, Camp, Sanger, and Formel were nominated by numerous colleagues at Florence Bank.

Sonoda is a teller operations manager and customer service representative at the downtown Northampton office and has been with Florence Bank for nine years. She attended the University of Massachusetts and is a figure-skating coach for the Skating Club of Amherst.

Camp is a credit analyst at the main headquarters and has been with Florence Bank for three years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Framingham State University.

Sanger is a customer records analyst at the main headquarters and has been with Florence Bank for 10 years. She attended the University of Phoenix.

Formel is a customer service representative at the Hadley branch and has been with Florence Bank for three years.

“These four employees showcase how hard work and determination truly pay off,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Their peers have praised their dedication, enthusiasm, and the impressive skill set they bring to their respective jobs each day.”