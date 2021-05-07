Florence Bank Cuts Ribbon on New Chicopee Branch

CHICOPEE — Florence Bank celebrated its third Hampden County branch Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting highlighted by the presentation of a $5,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

In attendance at the socially distanced event were Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Florence Bank President and CEO Kevin Day, Branch Manager Kimberly Downing, community leaders, and bank employees, board members, and corporators.

“We are a local bank that is managed and staffed by people who live in the local communities we serve,” Day said. “We are part of a team of customers and employees who work together for the common goal of improving our local communities.”

The new branch at 705 Memorial Dr. is the third Florence Bank location in Hampden County to open since 2017, and about 1,000 of the bank’s roughly 5,000 current Hampden County customers live in Chicopee. While noting that technology has made online banking easier and more accessible, Day said Florence Bank built a new branch as a resource for those bank customers.

“We believe a physical location demonstrates our commitment to the financial well-being of this community and its people,” he explained. “Our staff is physically here to help our neighbors with their financial needs.”

The Chicopee branch has an open floor plan with two teller pods and innovative technology for quick cash handling. The location will also feature a drive-up ATM with SMART technology for easy depositing.

Along with Downing, other branch employees include Diane Afonso, assistant branch manager; Tracy Keefe, customer service representative and senior teller; Kiara Sonoda, teller operations manager; and Karen Willemain, senior teller.

“We’re thrilled to be here in Chicopee,” Downing said, “and we look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the city.”