Florence Bank Promotes Jeremy Melton, Hires Robert Raynor

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Jeremy Melton to the position of senior vice president, director of Operations and Risk Management, and hired Robert Raynor to serve as vice president, Compliance and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) officer.

Melton joined Florence Bank in 2012. Prior to his recent promotion, he served as first vice president, Risk Management, Compliance, and CRA officer. He is the board chair and a member of the finance/audit committee at Tapestry.

Raynor joined Florence Bank in April 2019 with nine years of banking experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Springfield College. He is a board member and treasurer of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Robert and the well-deserved promotion of Jeremy,” said Florence Bank President and CEO John Heaps Jr. “Their skills and expertise are invaluable, and I look forward to seeing both of them flourish in their respective roles.”