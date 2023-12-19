Florence Bank Welcomes Andrew Sullivan as Vice President, Commercial Lender 

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Andrew Sullivan has joined the staff as vice president and commercial lender.

Sullivan began his banking career as a credit analyst at a mutual bank in the region, but soon discovered an affinity for relationship building and helping commercial customers achieve their goals. Prior to joining Florence Bank, he served as a portfolio manager, small business loan officer, and commercial loan officer. He began his new role at Florence Bank in mid-October.

“I like the challenge of meeting customer expectations, all while staying within our bank policy guidelines and adapting to the ever-changing economic environment,” he said. “Our commercial lenders, credit analysts, and support staff members work seamlessly to provide our business customers with the best possible banking experience. I appreciate the team atmosphere at Florence Bank.”

The founder of the Andrew Sullivan Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament, which benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management and an MBA from Elms College. He is the chairman of the West of the River Chamber of Commerce.