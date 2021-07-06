Top Banner

Fly LUGU Flight Training to Host Open House on Aug. 7

WESTFIELD — Fly LUGU Flight Training will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield-Barnes Municipal Airport, located at 110 Airport Road in Westfield.

The flight school will celebrate its reopening after the pandemic, and the public is welcome to attend a meet-and-greet with instructors, learn about discounted discovery flights, and enjoy food and music. Interested individuals can call (833) 359-5848 for more information on flight training.

