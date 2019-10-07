After $1.1M Restoration, Berkshire Theatre Group to Open Thaddeus Clapp House

PITTSFIELD — Following a $1.1 million restoration, Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) will celebrate the opening of the Thaddeus Clapp House at 74 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. This celebration follows a record-breaking summer theater season, with ticket sales up 25% and an additional 5,000 patrons recorded over the 2018 season.

In 2013, BTG bought the Thaddeus Clapp House to serve as actor housing, and now, BTG celebrates the realization of that goal and more. Major funding for the restoration of the Thaddeus Clapp House has been provided by the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund, a program of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, administered through a collaborative arrangement between Mass Development and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. BTG acknowledges Allegrone Construction, which served as general contractor for the restoration project, and the continued support of the city of Pittsfield. Additionally, it thanks Wayfair and the Annie Selke Cos. for their sponsorships of furniture and interior décor. Many other project partners who helped make the restoration possible will be acknowledged at the event.

Fundraising is almost complete, but opportunities to contribute are still available, such as naming opportunities for one of the Clapp House’s nine suites.

Like The Colonial Theatre, which has become a community resource for events of all kind, the Clapp House will also be available to rent. The Clapp House offers spaces for small to mid-sized events, such as business meetings, receptions, celebrations, conferences, and special events. Rates for the events vary, as each event experience is customized and tailored to fit individual needs. Rooms will also be available to rent, and, for those looking to fully experience everything the Clapp House has to offer, the entire house can be rented. Additionally, BTG will be offering a dinner/show package that features a buffet-style menu at the Clapp House prior to select performances of A Christmas Carol.