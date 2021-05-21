Fred Mills Joins baytechIT as Vice President of Sales

HOLYOKE — New England’s largest healthcare-centric managed service provider and value-added reseller is positioning itself for national growth with the addition of Fred Mills as its new vice president of Sales. Mills joins based baytechIT after stints as senior director of Worldwide Healthcare Alliances and Business Development for data-management provider Commvault, and director and general manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Healthcare in the Americas.

“BaytechIT is celebrating its three-year anniversary this summer,” company President Patrick Streck said. “While we’ve enjoyed double-digit growth in our managed-services business in each of the last two years, we’re determined to match that success as a value-added reseller of hardware and software. Fred’s extensive experience in healthcare and in building sales channels is the perfect combination to help us achieve this.”

The effort is also part of a national sales strategy for the entire Pixel Health portfolio of companies under the direction of newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer Barbara Casey.

“We think that, through the development of processes and technologies, we can help make the delivery of healthcare better for patients and providers alike,” said Casey, who played an integral role in shaping the worldwide healthcare strategy at Cisco for more than seven years. “We need professionals like Fred who understand that this business is not about selling hardware and software, but about how we can use technology to enhance the patient experience, lower healthcare costs, and improve the work/life balance for our colleagues on the front lines of care.”

BaytechIT was founded in 2018 as a partnership between Pixel Health and Baystate Health System. The company’s U.S.-based call center and field-services staff supports more than 150 hospitals, clinics, and independent medical practices, with more than 16,000 devices under management. The company maintains sales partnerships with Microsoft, HPE, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Dell, and Lenovo, among others.

Mills will support clients throughout the U.S. and will be based in Raleigh, N.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.