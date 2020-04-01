Free Groceries from Perlman Family Feed the Spirit of JGS Staff

LONGMEADOW — Thanks to a generous donation from the Perlman family, owners of Ocean State Job Lots, the staff at JGS Lifecare were treated to free groceries in an expression of gratitude for their commitment to the care of our frail elders, especially in these unprecedented times.

Over the course of the past few days, all JGS Lifecare employees have been invited to stop in a temporary grocery store and farmers’ market located in the Nirenberg Administration Building and its adjacent parking lot, on the JGS Lifecare campus. Each staff member filled three bags of dry goods and two bags of fresh produce to take home to their families. Staff selected from tall displays of peanuts, peanut butter, chicken broth, stuffing, turkey gravy, sweet and spicy baked beans, canned pineapple, and boxes loaded with organic lettuces and tomatoes, tangerines, bananas, avocados, zucchini, apples, grapes, grapefruit, asparagus, potatoes, and onions.

Ellie Riberio, a nurse at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home for four years, said that, “when I got the text last night that JGS was giving us five bags of groceries, I was in shock. I so much appreciate it. It helps me and my family out tremendously. The staff here has been wonderful throughout this ordeal that we’re going through. I cannot express how grateful I am for all that they’re doing to help us.”

“Our staff is remarkable,” added Adam Berman, president of JGS Lifecare. “They come to work each and every day to care for our most vulnerable seniors, many leaving their children at home with the additional costs of child care. Their kids are snacking all day, so we know that this free food will be of great benefit to them, and it is a wonderful way for us to express our appreciation for all that they are doing for our residents. We are continually seeking ways to show our gratitude and support during these trying times. We are indebted to the Perlman family for making this possible.”