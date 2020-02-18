Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament Slated for May 22 at Crumpin-Fox

BERNARDSTON — On Friday, May 22 at the Crumpin-Fox Club in Bernardston, the Greenfield Knights of Columbus, Council #133, will host its seventh annual charity golf tournament. This year, the Greenfield Council #133 recognizes the United Arc as its tournament partner.

Golfers will have the opportunity to play a course that continues to be recognized for its excellence. Golf Advisor ranked the course second on its Top Courses of Massachusetts list for 2018. Crumpin-Fox will be hosting the U.S. Open qualifier for Winged Foot on May 11, so golfers can expect the course to be at its best.

The event will be an 18-hole, four-person scramble with tee advantages for senior golfers. The entry fee of $125 per person includes greens fees, carts, lunch and dinner, and prizes for the winners. Those less inclined to tee off and who would rather enjoy the views of the 18th green while supporting a good cause can take in a meal at Zeke’s Grill. Dinner-only tickets are available for $30.

Raffles and a silent auction will feature lottery tickets, gift cards, a three-day Cape Cod vacation, Crumpin-Fox and Hopyard golf certificates, a mystery box, and more. There will also be a hole-in-one contest for a chance to win a new car.

The United Arc supports people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in achieving the universal goals of inclusion, choice, and independence. Every year the organization provides services to individuals and their families in Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

In addition to the United Arc, proceeds from the event will be used to fund a number of Council #133’s worthy causes in Greenfield and Franklin County, including the Pan Mass Challenge, Baystate Hospital Wheeling for Healing, Farren Hospital Gift of Light, the Greenfield Homeless Shelter, monthly community meals, honoring veterans by placing flags on graves for Memorial Day and Wreaths Across America wreaths placed on graves at Christmas, several youth sports programs, and more.

To sign up or to get more information, call Lou Grader at (413) 774-2848, Dan Arsenault at (413) 774-5258, Bob Wanczyk at (413) 774-2465, Paul Doran at (413) 774-2801, or Joe Ruscio at (413) 768-9876.