Gaming Commission Reports June Revenues; MGM’s Numbers Down from May

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported today that the month of June 2021 at MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $84 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the Commonwealth.

Breaking down the numbers, MGM Springfield generated $16.53 million in slot GGR and $3.67 million in table game GGR, for a total of $20.2 million, which netted $5.05 million in taxes. These numbers are down from May, when the casino generated $17.23 million in slot GGR and $4.02 million in table GGR, for a total of $21.25 million. But the numbers are slightly better than June of 2019 (the casino was closed to the pandemic during that month last year), when MGM Springfield generated $14.7 million in slot GGR and $5.3 in table GGR for a total of $19.9 million in total GGR.

This June, Encore generated $29.35 million, and $23.2 million, respectively, for a total of $52.56 million in GGR and $13.2 million in taxes, while PPC generated $11.3 million in slots GGR and $5.45 million in taxes.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $816 million in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

