Woman of Impact Lisa Zarcone Releases Second Book

WESTERN MASS. — Lisa Zarcone, an author, speaker, and child mental-health advocate honored in December as one of BusinessWest’s Women of Impact for 2023, has released her second book, titled The Book of Joann: A Novel Based on Her Life Story, and the Lifetime Battle She Endured with Mental Illness and published by Joshua Tree Publishing of Chicago.

“The Book of Joann is a powerful story of darkness and light, defeat and victory, hope and faith,” said Zarcone, whose first book, The Unspoken Truth, is a memoir of her experiences with — and overcoming — years of abuse.

“Joann, my mom, wanted her story to be told. As her daughter, I promised her that one day I would share her story with the world, and people would finally understand the true meaning of what mental illness can do to not only the person who is struggling, but to a whole family and beyond,” she added. “I had the honor and privilege of walking in her shoes, as I was able to bring her story to life. This experience gave me a deeper understanding toward my mother’s struggles.

“Our goal is to help people understand the reality of mental illness,” she added. “Not only will this story educate others, but it will offer a voice for all who continue to struggle silently. Joann now has a voice. The silence needs to be broken on this important subject that continues to be considered taboo in our society.”

Zarcone is currently the Massachusetts National Ambassador for the National Assoc. of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse. She is dedicated to spreading awareness of child safety/abuse, as well as mental illness and the stigma that surrounds it. She is committed to educating people and promoting change in a flawed system as too many children continue to fall through the cracks. This is her passion, mission, and goal: to break the silence.

She is also a public speaker, radio personality, social-media influencer, and blogger on her own website, lisazarcone.net. The Book of Joann can be found on both Amazon (click here) and Barnes & Noble (click here).