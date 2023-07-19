Gary Rome Hyundai to Host Awards Presentation on July 27

HOLYOKE — Executives from Hyundai Motor America will visit Gary Rome Hyundai and present two prestigious awards given only to top dealers. On Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m., Hyundai will present Gary Rome with the 2022 Hyundai Board of Excellence Award as well as the Global Dealer Award. The presentation will take place at the Gary Rome Hyundai Showroom, located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke.

Gary’s awards will be presented by the following Hyundai Motor America Executives:

The Hyundai Board of Excellence Award is given only to a small number of dealers each year. This national recognition program rewards top-performing dealerships for sales and service excellence.

The Global Dealer Award incorporates sales, service, customer satisfaction, and facility KPIs for all dealers globally. Only 100 dealers receive this award globally, and Gary Rome Hyundai is one of the 19 in the U.S.