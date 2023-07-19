New England Financial Marketing Assoc. Welcomes Jamie Conaghan as President

SPRINGFIELD — The New England Financial Marketing Assoc. (NEFMA) recently welcomed Jamie Conaghan as its new president. With 15 years of experience in the financial and marketing industry, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. She has previously served as NEFMA’s vice president and currently serves as the senior vice president of Marketing & Digital at Main Street Bank, based in Marlborough, where she oversees the marketing department and shapes the bank’s digital experience, ensuring a customer-centric approach.

“I’m honored to step into the role of president for NEFMA,” Conaghan said. “This organization has welcomed me with open arms since the start, and I deeply value the camaraderie and expertise of our ever-growing members. I am excited and committed to continuing to deliver excellent content and connections.”

Conaghan is passionate about striking a balance between personal service and technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Her commitment to enhancing financial literacy is evident through her involvement in various community organizations. In addition to her new role as NEFMA president, she also serves as vice chair of the board of directors for the Nashoba Valley Chamber of Commerce, actively contributing to the growth and development of the business community.

Furthermore, Conaghan’s dedication to financial education is showcased through her volunteer work as a mentor and facilitator for the Dollar $cholar program. By empowering girls and promoting positive change through philanthropy and women’s leadership, she is making a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and the community at large.