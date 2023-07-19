Florence Bank Welcomes Ryan Hess as Vice President, Commercial Team Leader

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Ryan Hess has joined the staff as vice president and commercial team leader.

Hired in June, Hess has more than 11 years of experience in banking, serving in roles from credit analyst and portfolio manager to leadership in commercial lending. He most recently served as chief lending officer for a locally based startup bank and played a key role in its founding.

Hess came to Florence Bank for its reputation as a community partner, noting that “it’s an effective bank that’s never strayed away from community involvement and serving the community. In his work as a lender, he enjoys delivering solutions to business customers. “It’s very rewarding. These are peoples’ livelihoods. There’s an impact and story there.”

He said his first few months have solidified his perspective on Florence Bank. “It’s been evident from the first minute I was in the office that Florence has a great corporate culture.”

Hess holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stonehill College. He serves as co-chair of the Ronald McDonald House golf committee, a member of the Make-A-Wish golf committee, and vice chair of the Springfield Zoning Board of Appeals.