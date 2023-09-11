Gary Rome to Host Welcome Reception for New HCC president on Sept. 12

HOLYOKE — Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai, will host the first public reception for George Timmons on Tuesday, Sept. 12, welcoming him to the community as the fifth president of Holyoke Community College (HCC).

The reception will be held at Rome’s Holyoke dealership at 150 Whiting Farms Road beginning at 5:30 p.m., following the quarterly meeting of the HCC Foundation board of directors, on which Rome and Timmons both sit.

The reception will also include the presentation of a $5,000 donation check from Rome to the HCC Foundation for the benefit of HCC’s Thrive Student Resource Center and Food Pantry.

“I am passionate about ‘rallying the troops,’ not only to support a cause, but to raise awareness for a cause,” Rome said. “So many people have benefited from HCC in our community, and it is important to ensure that all have access to a truly exceptional yet affordable education.”

In attendance will be members of the 27-member FOUNDATION Board, including Rome, board chair Corey Murphy (president of First American Insurance Agency), and vice chair Susan Goldsmith (president of Marcus Printing). From the HCC board of trustees, chair Bob Gilbert will attend along with incoming vice chair Vanessa Smith, Ted Hebert, Evan Plotkin, Charlie Epstein, Yolanda Johnson, and student trustee Barney Garcia. Timmons and both board chairs are expected to speak at the reception.

“As a business leader in the community, it will be an honor to host President Timmons and introduce him at our dealership,” Rome said. “Together, we can join forces and accomplish great things for the future of HCC.”

Rome has been a frequent donor, vocal advocate for HCC, and a partner for HCC’s annual “Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives” 24-hour fundraising campaign.

“Gary’s enthusiasm for our annual ‘Together HCC’ campaign has been amazing,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation. “The energy and fun he brings to giving back helps send the message that every gift matters, which is absolutely true. We are fortunate to have his leadership on the HCC Foundation board.”