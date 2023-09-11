BusinessTalk with Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition

Staging a 17-day fair on the scale of the Big E is a year-round job, one marked not only by hard work and meticulous planning, but a dose of luck (what’s the weather forecast?). This is an event with plenty of momentum, even after more than a century of bringing food, music, and activities to the masses and raising the profile of the region’s agricultural sector. O

n the next episode of BusinessTalk, Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, sits down with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar to talk about last year’s success — five record-setting days! — what’s in store for this year’s edition, which opens Sept. 15; the massive regional economic impact of the Big E; and how to keep things fresh year after year.