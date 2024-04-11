GCAi Appoints Myranda Nasworthy as Digital Public Relations Analyst

SPRINGFIELD — Garvey Communication Associates Inc. (GCAi) has expanded its digital public-relations capacity by adding Myranda Nasworthy, an experienced video producer. Armed with GCAi’s new G7x vlogging cameras, Nasworthy worked on client videos before she started at the company.

“Myranda’s video-production experience has enabled her to be a quick start on all digital public-relations efforts,” said John Garvey, GCAi’s founder. “Her video and interview skills mean she can effectively work on both sides of the camera.”

Nasworthy will work in GCAi’s new edit suite, including a 2024 Apple Mac Studio. She is also equipped with a 2024 Macbook Pro for remote video editing. She is already working with a new GODOX lighting kit used at GCAi’s 24th-floor studios in Tower Square to produce 10 videos for an award program. Nasworthy shot and worked on all the edits with co-producer Nate Dion. She has also worked with GCAi’s West Coast team to produce 9:16 videos for Reels and TikTok.

A former associate producer of New England Public Media’s Emmy-nominated quiz show, As Schools Match Wits, Nasworthy interviewed celebrities including Keith Lockhart, conductor of the Boston Pops, and Red Sox players Rob Refsnyder and Christian Arroyo.

“I think of video as being PR’s Swiss-army knife, a multi-faceted tool revolutionizing communication,” she said. “Video storytelling has a humanizing effect on corporate communication, evoking empathy and adding emotion. It allows brands to amplify their personality and intentions in a way no other medium can.”

Nasworthy is a summa cum laude graduate of Westfield State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in media arts & analysis. GCAi currently employs one other graduate of Westfield State’s communication program and has successfully employed others. “Westfield State’s communication program is a wellspring of talent for us,” Garvey said. “We are delighted they are located in the area.”

Nasworthy’s skill set includes operating Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Nikon filming equipment and studio, control-room, and field equipment. She also is experienced in working with Adobe Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Dreamweaver, and Final Cut Pro.