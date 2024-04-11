World Affairs Council to Welcome International Trade and Investment Director

SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts will present an Instant Issues lunchtime discussion event featuring Jeevan Ramapriya, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment (MOITI), on Monday, April 29 at noon in the ninth-floor gallery of 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield.

Ramapriya became executive director of MOITI last July. He was previously a managing director in State Street Global Service’s regulatory, industry, and government-affairs department, where he was responsible for state government relations and public-policy-related activities and provided support for similar efforts in the U.S. Congress, as well as Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Prior to joining State Street, Ramapriya was the deputy chief of staff to former Massachusetts state Sen. Steve Baddour, overseeing the senator’s political operation and policy matters involving transportation, economic development, and public safety. Before entering public service, he worked as a technology and management consultant with Accenture, where he assisted in implementing customer relationship management solutions for Fortune 500 companies.

The cost is $5 for World Affairs Council members without lunch provided, $20 for members with a lunch, $10 for non-members without a lunch, and $25 for non-members with a lunch. Registration deadline for a lunch provided is Thursday, April 25. To register or for more information, visit wacwestma.org or call (413) 733-0110.

The Instant Issues series is sponsored by M&T Bank, Wilbraham & Monson Academy, and Sir Speedy, with thanks to NAI Plotkin.