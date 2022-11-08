GCAi’s Video for Harvard University Tours Middle East

SPRINGFIELD — Harvard Graduate School of Education tapped GCAi’s New England Corporate Video (NECV) division over the summer to produce a series of videos (click here to view) on the Middle East Professional Learning Initiative (MEPLI).

MEPLI aims to develop the capacity of teachers in the region. The fellowship is job-embedded and lasts for one year, providing scholarships for professional-education courses (online and/or residential) and support for incorporating learning into existing work. Fellows receive a certificate in professional education upon successful completion of the program.

The NECV-produced videos, now being shown at presentations on the program in the Middle East, were shot on campus at Harvard University and produced at NECV’s edit suite in Springfield. Three separate videos were produced, including English, English and Arabic, and all-Arabic language versions.

“As a storyteller, weaving is a key part of the process, stitching together narratives and moving through themes to create an end result that is hopefully both compelling and engaging no matter what the language or culture,” noted Mary Cate Mannion, producer at NECV.

Mannion also noted that the support of Harvard School of Education’s MEPLI staff was critical. “We could not do it without their partnership, particularly in the face of our challenge of editing video interviews that were in another language.”