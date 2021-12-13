Gedeon Werner to Speak Today on ‘Poland’s Quarrel With the EU: A Prelude to Polexit?’

SPRINGFIELD — Today, Dec. 13, at noon, the World Affairs Council will present an Instant Issues Online webinar featuring Gedeon Werner, Novak Family Endowed Polish Chair at the School of Business at Quinnipiac University, on “Poland’s Quarrel With the EU: A Prelude to Polexit?”

Werner combines both academic teaching and leadership of the American Polish Business Leadership Scholarship program. Through this program, aspiring young Polish business professionals complete their MBA studies at Quinnipiac University and are provided with the opportunity to gain substantial working experience in American businesses. Werner also conceptualized and developed the Global Business Affairs Polish Certificate program to be offered at the School of Business. He serves on the board of directors of the the Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College.

World Affairs Council board member Michael Sweeney will moderate the program. The event is free and open to the public. To register, click here.