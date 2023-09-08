Freedom Credit Union Calls on Public to Support Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of September, Freedom Credit Union is accepting monetary donations at all its branches to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an Alzheimer’s Assoc. event held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.

According to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, and more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease. This year alone, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the United States $345 billion — a number projected to rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

“While those statistics demonstrate the tremendous national impact of Alzheimer’s disease, for many of us, this devastating disease is also intensely personal, robbing us and our loved ones of cherished memories and connections,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “That’s why we’re moved to again support the Alzheimer’s Association in its mission to raise funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia.”

The Alzheimer’s Assoc. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Freedom Credit Union is accepting donations through Saturday, Sept. 30. Local walks in Western Mass. this year will be held in Adams on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Holyoke on Sunday, Oct. 15.