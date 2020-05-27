Girls Inc. Launches Project Red to Provide Girls with Essential Wellness Supplies

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley is looking to the community for support as it launches Project Red on Menstrual Hygiene Day, Thursday, May 28, to collect donations of essential wellness supplies that will benefit girls in the Pioneer Valley. Project Red’s mission is to supply 500 girls in the Valley with a four-month supply of menstrual products.

Access to essential menstrual products has been challenging due to COVID-19, as many girls relied on schools or after-school programs for their menstrual-product needs. Many families are having to choose between purchasing these products or purchasing food. Girls Inc. of the Valley is looking to the community to help lead the charge in supporting girls in the community by encouraging the creation of fundraising pages, donations of supplies, and help spreading the word across social platforms. Girls Inc. will accept donations of a variety of new and unopened products: toothpaste, body wash, bars of soap, toothbrushes, deodorant, menstrual pads with wings, and monetary gifts. It has received support for Project Red in the form of a $1,500 grant from Health New England.

Donations will be accepted at the Girls Inc. of the Valley headquarters at 6 Open Square Way in Holyoke on May 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. Contactless, curbside dropoff will be offered.

A monetary donation or creation of a fundraising page can be made by following these simple steps: visit www.givegab.com/campaigns/project-red, select ‘make a donation’ or ‘start fundraising,’ and follow the step-by-step instructions to create a fundraising page.

“As Girls Inc. of the Valley staff members continued to reach out to our girls, the need for menstrual products became abundantly clear,” Executive Director Suzanne Parker said. “We are launching Project Red to ensure girls in the Valley have access to these essential products, and we invite the community to join us in our efforts. Health New England, an amazing community partner, has already stepped up to provide a $1,500 grant to support Project Red.”

Project Red is an initiative that directly aligns with Girls Inc. of the Valley’s healthy sexuality curriculum and mission to inspire and prepare all girls to develop and achieve their full potential, and that begins with putting their wellness needs first. All partners understand how important it is for Girls Inc. to be there for girls right now, especially during trying times due to COVID-19.