Girls Inc. of the Valley Invites Community to Open House on Oct. 14

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley announced its participation in the Holyoke Office of Planning and Economic Development’s third annual Doors Open Holyoke on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Doors Open events across the country invite the public to see behind the doors of many places not usually open to the public. Doors Open Holyoke aims to connect residents and visitors to the city’s places of historical, cultural, and architectural significance. Girls Inc. of the Valley will host an open house with building tours during the city’s third annual Doors Open celebration to showcase its newly renovated headquarters at 480 Hampden St. Their new location allows the nonprofit to serve a larger community.

“We look forward to welcoming the community into our newly renovated program center and headquarters to offer tours of the updated spaces, as well as the soon-to-be-updated ones,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley.