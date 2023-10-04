Aditya Surendhra of Dietz & Company Earns Architecture License

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects announced that Aditya Surendhra, AIA has completed the Architectural Registration Examination and met all of the requirements for architectural licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. As a licensed architect, he has been promoted from architectural staff to the position of architect.

Aditya joined Dietz & Company in 2020 and primarily works on multi-family housing projects, with his approach being a focus on building performance and resilience. His work includes existing-conditions laser scanning and modeling for historic projects, as well as projects in the commercial sector. He also takes the lead in managing and developing the firm’s in-house Revit software standards, including libraries and templates.

Prior to joining Dietz, Aditya earned his bachelor of architecture degree from Syracuse University. He also interned for firms in India and the U.S., where he worked on housing and historic-preservation projects.