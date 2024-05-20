BusinessTalk with Ashley Muspratt, president and CEO of the Florence-based Center for EcoTechnology, and Emily Gaylord, the organization’s director of Communications & Relationship Development

Since its inception in 1976, the Center for EcoTechnology (CET) has been on the cutting edge of big issues like energy efficiency, waste reduction, and, more recently, decarbonization. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Ashley Muspratt, president and CEO of the Florence-based Center for EcoTechnology, and Emily Gaylord, the organization’s director of Communications & Relationship Development, about CET’s evolving mission and broad impact, why the organization expects to grow dramatically in the coming years, and how individuals and businesses can take steps to move toward a greener, healthier future. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.