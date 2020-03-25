Girls Inc. of the Valley Takes Its Tagline Seriously During a Difficult Time

HOLYOKE — Be “strong, smart, and bold” is as much a clarion call to the 800 girls served by Girls Inc. of the Valley as it is to the organization’s staff and mentors, Executive Director Suzanne Parker said.

“In a time when social distancing is becoming more and more important, we recognize the urgent need to maintain a sense of community, support, and love for our girls, who, naturally, will be feeling added anxiety and stress. And so our staff is being strong smart and bold, investigating new ways to deliver creative, safe, and engaging learning to girls,” Parker said.

“As we ramp up, girls and their families can tune in virtually,” she continued. “We are encouraging all students to follow and engage in learning activities offered on Facebook and other platforms. And we are adding learning activities to social media and seeking to add new opportunities for girls to connect with their peers and Girls Inc. facilitators. We want the girls to have the opportunity to stay connected and stay supported during what we all know can be an overwhelming time.

“Many local girls, most coming from already economically stretched households, need all the love and support that they deserve, along with a small sense of normalcy,” Parker concluded. “We are so thankful to our supportive Valley community.”