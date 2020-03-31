Girls Inc. of the Valley to Receive Grant from Baystate Health

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley will receive a community-benefits discretionary grant of $5,000 from Baystate Health to Girls Inc. of the Valley’s “Informed and In Charge” program, which is designed to teach healthy sexuality.

Through “Informed and In Charge,” girls acquire the knowledge and skills for taking charge of and making informed decisions about their sexual health. Exploring values, practicing responses in different situations, and thinking about their futures helps girls identify ways and reasons to avoid early pregnancy and prevent sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

“This wonderful grant from Baystate Health speaks to their commitment to the health and wellness of girls in the Valley,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “During these challenging times, it is more crucial than ever to invest in girls, and Baystate Health’s support of our ‘Informed and In Charge’ program is so impactful.”

As an integrated health system, the advancement of knowledge is a major component of Baystate Health’s mission, aligning with that of Girls Inc. of the Valley. Baystate Health aims to educate and train current and future caregivers through supporting community-based organizations and advancing early interventions in wellness and nutrition.