Girls on the Run to Host Celebratory 5K Event on Nov. 14

HOLYOKE — Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts will host its end-of-season 5K event on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke, beginning at the Elks Lodge.

The mission of Girls on the Run is to inspire girls to be healthy, joyful, and confident using an experiential-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based, positive, youth-development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season, celebratory 5k event.

This year, 540 girls are participating with their running buddies, and more than 1,000 total participants are expected. There will be two waves, one at 10 a.m. and one at noon, in order to spread out the runners. Before the event, each wave will have a group warmup and get bibs, face paint, and hair spray. Participation in the 5K event is not open to the public this season, but volunteers are welcome.

Early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.