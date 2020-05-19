Go Fresh Mobile Farmer’s Market Pivots to Emergency Food Distribution

SPRINGFIELD — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Go Fresh Mobile Farmer’s Market project has pivoted to providing free fresh-produce boxes to older adults at housing and senior-center locations in Springfield.

Funded by the Trinity Health Transforming Communities Initiative, Tufts Health Plan Foundation, Beveridge Family Foundation, and Health New England, the Go Fresh emergency food-distribution program is a collaboration with Wellspring Cooperative, which helped get this program up and running by providing a location to store and sort the produce.

Additional community partners include Mass Senior Action Springfield Chapter, the Baystate Geriatrics House Calls Program, and the Springfield Healthy Homes Asthma Program. The project delivers produce boxes twice a month for two months to 200 older adults in Springfield. In addition, they will receive a social-isolation kit including toiletries, masks and gloves, arts and crafts, and cognitive puzzles and games.

Baystate Geriatrics reports that one team member commented that it brought tears to her eyes when one of her patients blew kisses of thanks from her doorway. ​ The next day, another patient called the office and left the following message: “I just called to thank you guys. You came to my house and left me some vegetables. And I appreciate that. Thank you for caring.”