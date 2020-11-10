Women of Impact 2020
Women of Impact to Be Saluted on Dec. 10
When BusinessWest decided a few years back to create a new recognition program to honor women in this region, one big decision involved what to call it. ‘Women in Business’ would have been one obvious choice, though it might have left out some women making a difference in the community outside the business world. ‘Women Leaders’ was another option, and that certainly describes all those we’ve honored over the past three years.
But ‘Women of Impact’ was the right call — because there are so many different ways to make an impact and create positive change in the world. And in a year when people are more stressed, worried, and overwhelmed than ever before, we desperately need to hear about women who are improving quality of life and moving the needle in a positive direction on any number of important issues facing society.
In short, we want to show the variety of ways that people, and especially women, can be impactful. We were successful with that assignment in our first two years, and the stories for this year’s third cohort are equally meaningful — and inspiring.
As you can see, this is a diverse class of winners in every sense of that phrase, but especially when it comes to the manner in which they’re making an impact, whether it’s through public service, running a business, improving people’s health, or donating time and talent to area nonprofits and institutions — which, let’s face it, need that help more than ever.
Join us on Nov. 18 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel as we celebrate these truly distinguished women.
See the 2020 Women of Impact Guide HERE
Fast Facts
• WHAT: The third annual Women of Impact Gala
• WHEN: Nov. 18
• WHERE: Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel
• TICKETS: $90 per person
• FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100; e-mail [email protected]; or visit businesswest.com
• Tania Barber, president and CEO of Caring Health Center, who has led by example, with a servant’s heart, in both her healthcare career and in her ministry;
• Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors, who is using her influence to help other women find — and use — their voice;
• Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services commissioner for the city of Springfield, whose vision of a healthier community includes social equity;
• Patricia Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts, who continues to be both a role model and advocate for women and girls;
• Andrea Harrington, Berkshire County district attorney, who set out to transform her region’s criminal-justice system and has done so, in myriad ways;
• Toni Hendrix, director of Human Services at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, who has transformed organizations through empathy-based leadership;
• Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College, whose leadership has been tested and sharpened by the challenges wrought by a pandemic; and
• Sue Stubbs, president and CEO of ServiceNet, who has grown her agency dramatically by recognizing needs and welcoming innovative ideas to meet them.
Meet the Judges
Carol Moore Cutting
In 1999, Carol Moore Cutting, a 2019 Women of Impact honoree, launched WEIB 106.3 FM, the only locally owned commercial FM radio station in the Greater Springfield market, the only female-owned FM radio station in Massachusetts, and the only station in New England owned by a person of color. She’s also sponsored myriad cultural organizations and jazz festivals in the Pioneer Valley and beyond, while supporting non-arts-related nonprofits over the years as well.
Katherine Putnam
Katherine Putnam, another 2019 Women of Impact honoree, is managing director of Golden Seeds, a national investment firm that focuses on early-stage businesses that have women in management and leadership roles. While investing in some developing ventures, she spends most of her time advising and mentoring entrepreneurs, especially women, while working diligently to create strategies for helping women and minorities crash through the many barriers facing them as entrepreneurs.
Shelley Regin
As senior vice president of Marketing at Country Bank, Shelley Regin draws on 25 years of experience with that institution. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and holds the professional designation of certified financial marketing professional, as well as a certification in social media. She also serves as vice president of the New England Financial Marketing Assoc. and an advisory board member for the American Bankers Assoc. Marketing School.