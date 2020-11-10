Women of Impact 2020

When BusinessWest decided a few years back to create a new recognition program to honor women in this region, one big decision involved what to call it. ‘Women in Business’ would have been one obvious choice, though it might have left out some women making a difference in the community outside the business world. ‘Women Leaders’ was another option, and that certainly describes all those we’ve honored over the past three years.

But ‘Women of Impact’ was the right call — because there are so many different ways to make an impact and create positive change in the world. And in a year when people are more stressed, worried, and overwhelmed than ever before, we desperately need to hear about women who are improving quality of life and moving the needle in a positive direction on any number of important issues facing society.

In short, we want to show the variety of ways that people, and especially women, can be impactful. We were successful with that assignment in our first two years, and the stories for this year’s third cohort are equally meaningful — and inspiring.

As you can see, this is a diverse class of winners in every sense of that phrase, but especially when it comes to the manner in which they’re making an impact, whether it’s through public service, running a business, improving people’s health, or donating time and talent to area nonprofits and institutions — which, let’s face it, need that help more than ever.

Join us on Nov. 18 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel as we celebrate these truly distinguished women.