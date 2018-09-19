Golf Tournament Raises Funds for WillPower Foundation

SOUTH HADLEY — Local businesses and individuals took a swing — or many — at changing the lives of children and families living with disabilities in Western Mass. through their participation in a day of golf at the Orchards Golf Club earlier this month, benefiting the WillPower Foundation.

Tournament sponsors included Orthotics & Prosthetics Laboratories, LePage Financial Group, JP’s Restaurant, Alekman & DiTusa Attorneys at Law, Pride Stores, and McCarthy’s Pub.

Chicopee was well-represented, as a team from Rubner Oil won the tournament, with O’Neil Insurance placing second. Players from Northampton, West Springfield, Holyoke, South Hadley, Monson, Amherst, Springfield, and other communities also joined in the event.

“I love this tournament — it’s the best of all I play in,” said attorney John Connor. “The players are always fun, the mood is special, and we know that our playing and bidding on auction items is helping people right here in our community. We all know someone with a disability, and WillPower gives our neighbors an easy way to get a bit of help when no one else does. I appreciate that my donation is staying in Western Mass. and making a real difference to people.”

The proceeds from this tournament are passed directly to families through small grants of up to $500 for therapy-based items or inclusion-focused services that give relief to parents and the right supports to their children.

WillPower Foundation serves individuals and families living with disabilities in Western Mass. by providing financial assistance when insurance and other programs do not. Recognized this year as a BusinessWest Difference Maker in time for its tenth anniversary, the organization plans to expand services to the community through its easy-to-access grant application for items not covered by insurance. Five grant cycles annually are managed by a volunteer committee who thoroughly review each application with caring and compassion, as well as by focusing on individual impact.