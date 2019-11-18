Yankee Home Improvement Holds Second Annual Food Drive

CHICOPEE — For the second year in a row, Yankee Home is engaging customers in a pay-it-forward event to provide food for those in need this holiday season. For every non-perishable food item donated, Yankee Home will give customers 1% off the cost of their home-improvement service, up to 10%.

All food items will be donated to Rachel’s Table, a program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts that works to eliminate hunger and reduce food waste in the community.

“Last year, we were able to help a lot of folks in need at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry,” said Yankee Home President Ger Ronan. “We’re excited to do it again this year for Rachel’s Table, especially after we learned that they work with Lorraine’s and other organizations in the area. It’s a great opportunity for us provide our customers with an added incentive to join us in giving back to the community.”

Ronan came to the U.S. from Ireland in 1982 with $80 in his pocket. He worked a series of jobs and experienced a period of homelessness himself as he worked his way up the ladder toward owning his own business.

Through the end of December, Yankee Home will be accepting non-perishable food items Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its 36 Justin Dr. headquarters in Chicopee. While the discount is capped at 10% of the total cost of the service, people are encouraged to donate as much as they can. The discount applies to installed, new work only. A Yankee Home specialist can provide complete details.