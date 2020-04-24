Graduation Sign Fundraiser to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County

GREENFIELD — Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Franklin County announced the launch of its 2020 Graduation Sign Fundraiser. Be it kindergarten, sixth grade, eighth grade, high school, or college, graduation is a huge milestone, and Big Brothers Big Sisters wants to help celebrate.

“An Awesome 2020 Graduate Lives Here” signs are available for sale on the Big Brothers Big Sisters website, www.bbbs-fc.org. Each single-sided sign measures 24 inches wide by 18 inches high, comes complete with a metal-frame sign stand, and will be delivered free anywhere in Franklin County. The cost is $22 per sign, with proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County. Anyone outside of Franklin County is welcome to order and arrange for pickup or to meet a BBBS staff member.

“There are two styles to choose from,” said Ericka Almeida, Development director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. One is printed to the full size of the sign, and the other has extra space, making it self-customizable. “It has about 9 inches of space to add a pic of your graduate, a sticker of their school, a personal message, or simply their name,” she added.

Questions about this fundraiser may be directed to [email protected].