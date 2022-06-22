Greenfield Community College Names New President

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College announced that Michelle Schutt will serve as the college’s 11th president, effective July 18.

Currently serving as the vice president of community and learner services at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI), the state’s first Hispanic serving institution, Schutt was chosen from a competitive pool of four highly qualified candidates.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve Greenfield Community College as its next president and I look forward to ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of the students, employees, alumni and community members we serve,” Schutt said.

With more than 20 years of experience in higher education, Schutt has held leadership roles in all facets of education, including student affairs, academic services, and community learning. Schutt’s leadership throughout her career has produced measurable enrollment and retention results. Schutt oversaw an enrollment increase of 3% at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI), the state’s first Hispanic serving institution, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020- nationwide decreases due to the pandemic and an expected institutional decline was 15%.