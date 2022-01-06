Greenfield Cooperative Bank Announces Transition in Leadership

GREENFIELD — Kevin O’Neil, chairman of the board of directors of Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) and its Northampton Cooperative Bank division, announced the promotion of Anthony Worden to chief executive officer.

Last year, Worden took over as president of GCB, following the planned retirement announcement of former President and CEO Michael Tucker. Worden’s promotion to CEO culminates a transitionary year and overall succession plan put in place by the board of the bank.

“This past transition year of Tony becoming president and CEO has been very smooth,” O’Neil said. “He has demonstrated his knowledge of banking and leadership skills to the board, the employees, and the community. We are very excited and confident to have Tony as the new CEO of the bank.”

Worden said he is looking forward to continuing the tradition of supporting customers and small businesses in Franklin, Hampshire, and, most recently, Hampden counties, adding that “it is my intention to uphold GCB’s reputation of being there for our local communities through our support of homebuyers and small business.”

Worden is a director, executive committee member, and former chair of the governance committee for the United Way of the Franklin and Hampshire Region; a former director of the Franklin County Community Development Corp.; and a former director of Berkshire Brewing Co. of South Deerfield. He received his bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst and his MBA is from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, and he is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.