Greenfield Local Cultural Council Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Local Cultural Council announced the recipients of its 2022 grants. Thanks to the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s funding of more than $17,000, 36 programs benefiting the citizens of Greenfield and beyond will receive support.

The recipients include the 2022 Theater Thursday Play Reading Series, A Voice Towards Loving, The Shoestring Magazine, Jazz Spectrum Under 40, Solidarity Festival, In This Together, Antenna Cloud Farm 2022 Season, “Wild Symphony” 2022 PVS Education Concert, Fifth Annual Great Greenfield DinoFest, Fairgrounds Welcome Art, Hilltown Families Suggests, Authors & Artists Festival: Writing the Land, The Bridge of Her Nose, Franklin County Pride 2022, Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise for Seniors!, Shakespeare’s Macbeth by the Greenfield Players, Greenfield Winter Carnival Ice Sculptures, Greenfield Bee Fest, Last Request, Introduction to Metal Casting from 3D Prints, Stolen Moments, New England Sax/Wind Quartet, Children’s Songs and Singing Games Family Concert, Intro to Pique Assiette Mosaics, Pamela Means Presents The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day Struggles, Did Grandma Have a Filling Station: Greenfield’s Women in Business, PaxSax Quartet Concert, Ninth Annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival, Greenfield Military Band Summer Concert Series 2022, Community Concert Series, Peaks and Valleys Music and Arts Festival, Social Justice in the Arts and Media: Theory and Practice, Youth Creative Writing Workshops, and Community Outreach for Racial Justice: Year 2.