Greenfield Public Library Grand-opening Celebration Set for Today

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Public Library and the city of Greenfield invite the community to the grand opening of the new Greenfield Public Library today, July 13.

The festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the Greenfield Military Band, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., after which the 26,800-square-foot facility will officially open for a day of discovery and exploration. Participants will include Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and other elected officials.

After the library is officially open, attendees will be invited to the community meeting room to enjoy a slice of cake, sign the guest book, and begin exploring the new library. The library will remain open with all-day programming until 5 p.m., including a family story time, arts and crafts activities, and demos in the new makerspace, teen room, and children’s department.

The library, located at 412 Main St., will be open during regular hours on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, continuing the celebration with special programs, musical guests, and more. Click here for a schedule of the grand-opening events. The festivities, sponsored by Friends of the Greenfield Public Library, are free and open to everyone in the community.