Hadley Dental Care to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Today

HADLEY — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public the grand opening of Hadley Dental Care today, Jan. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The practice is located at 1 Mill Valley Road, Unit D, Hadley.

Visitors will learn about the state-of-the-art technology and client-centric care offered by Tapan Pujara, DDS and Chaitalee Ganatra, DDS and celebrate the grand opening with an after-party, including a celebratory toast, next door at the Taproom. The event will feature networking, food, and prizes.