Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Hold Legal Help Hotline Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc., in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law, will hold a Legal Help Hotline program today, May 04, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Local, experienced attorneys will be able to provide legal advice on various topics, including divorce and family, bankruptcy, business, employment, landlord/tenant, and real estate. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 782-1659 to speak to a volunteer.