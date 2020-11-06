HCC Opens Registration for January, Spring Terms

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for January and spring 2021 semester classes at Holyoke Community College.

HCC’s two-week January term, called Wintersession, begins Monday, Jan. 4, and runs until Friday, Jan. 15. The spring 2021 semester begins Monday, Jan. 25.

HCC will also once again be offering two additional, flexible start dates for the spring semester. Spring Start II classes begin Feb. 16 and run for 12 weeks. Spring Start III classes begin March 29 and run for seven weeks. All spring classes conclude by Wednesday, May 12.

“Our flexible fall start dates were very popular with students who were not ready to begin classes at the traditional time in early September because of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “For spring, we wanted to again offer flexible start dates to give students as many opportunities as possible to either begin or continue their college educations.”

Because of ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, HCC will continue to offer the majority of its classes remotely through the 2021 spring semester.

Like most colleges, HCC started remote instruction in mid-March after the pandemic forced campus closures. This fall, all HCC classes are being offered in one of three formats: online, blended remote, and blended face-to-face. Wintersession and spring-semester classes will follow these same formats.

Online courses offer a traditional, asynchronous online model with coursework deadlines established by instructors. Blended remote courses have both asynchronous online components combined with real-time scheduled class meetings via videoconference platforms such as Zoom. Blended face-to-face combines blended remote with some in-person instruction on campus. For the most part, this format is limited to health-science programs that require clinical labs, such as nursing, radiologic technology, veterinary technician, and medical assistant.

Last month, HCC also started offering some of its culinary-arts classes face to face in the kitchens of the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street in downtown Holyoke.

To see HCC’s Wintersession and spring class offerings, visit hcc.edu/class-schedule. To register for classes, please visit hcc.edu/admissions.