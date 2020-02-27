Hanger Clinic in Springfield Honored by Parent Company

SPRINGFIELD — Hanger Clinic, a local patient-care provider that empowers people with custom-designed orthotic and prosthetic solutions, recently received the 2019 Excellence Award for Operations from the management of its parent company, Hanger Inc.

This annual award recognizes Hanger Clinic locations that have attained outstanding operating results, while providing superior clinical care and exceptional patient experiences. It’s awarded to about 1% of Hanger Clinic’s approximately 800 patient-care locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

“The Hanger Clinic Excellence Award is one of the highest honors our patient care clinics can earn, and this team is most deserving of this recognition,” Hanger Clinic President Sam Liang said. “Their professionalism, clinical expertise, and dedication to providing the best possible patient-centered care are changing lives every day.”

In addition to the clinic as a whole receiving the 2019 Excellence Award for operations, Clinic Manager Maggie Baumer was personally recognized with a 2019 J.E. Hanger Award for Collaboration.

Named for Hanger’s founder, the first amputee of the Civil War, the J.E. Hanger Awards are the company’s highest level of employee recognition. Baumer was nominated and selected to receive the award for her efforts in a number of areas, including leading her team in Springfield, managing Hanger Clinic’s involvement in the Boston-area Design Museum exhibit on the design and craft of prosthetics, and collaborating across the orthotics and prosthetics industry with organizations including the Amputee Coalition, the American Orthotic and Prosthetic Assoc., and the National Assoc. for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics, where she serves as a board member.