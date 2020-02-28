Hearing Loss and Balance Seminar Slated for March 30 at Baystate Wing Hospital

PALMER — Baystate Health’s Senior Class will hold a free seminar on Monday, March 30 titled “Hearing Loss and Balance Care.” The event will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Snow Conference Room at Baystate Wing Hospital, 40 Wright St., Palmer.

“Hearing loss by itself doesn’t cause balance problems, but hearing loss can occur together with balance-impairment symptoms and can indicate problems with the inner ear and vestibular system,” said Susan Fontaine, senior coordinator of Loyalty Programs at Baystate Health. “It’s important to also know that a balance disorder may occur in different situations and may have various causes.”

The program will be offered by audiologist Deborah Stroetzel and Lori Manseau, physical therapist and manager of Baystate Rehabilitation Care at Baystate Wing Hospital. Together, they will discuss hearing loss, from diagnosis to treatment, and vestibular problems such as vertigo and inner-ear issues that affect balance, and how both are treated.

Baystate Health Senior Class is a free loyalty program dedicated to health and wellness, offered exclusively for men and women ages 55 and over.

The “Hearing Loss and Balance Care” seminar with Stroetzel and Manseau is offered at no cost, and refreshments will be served. Registration is required by calling (413) 794-5200 or visiting hearingloss-andbalance.eventbrite.com.

For more information about Baystate’s loyalty programs, including Baystate Health Every Woman and Senior Class, visit baystatehealth.org/loyalty.