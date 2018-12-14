HCC Foundation Board Adds Members, Elects New Officers

HOLYOKE — HCC Foundation Inc., the nonprofit fundraising arm of Holyoke Community College, recently added five new members to its board of trustees.

At its annual meeting on Dec. 4, the foundation board voted in Kevin Green, a member of the Westfield Financial Management Services team at

Westfield Bank; Tiffany Cutting Madru, vice president of Business and Marketing for C&D Electronics in Holyoke; Meghan Parnell-Gregoire, vice president and Business Lending Center manager at PeoplesBank; Tim Wegiel, assistant vice president and Electronic Banking officer at PeoplesBank and an HCC alumnus; and Alicia Zoeller, an attorney and deputy administrator for the city of Holyoke’s Office of Community Development.

“All five of our new board members possess a passion for education and, in particular, for HCC,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation. “They bring talent, expertise, and energy to the table. We are fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to inspire engagement and investment in Holyoke Community College.”

Also at the annual meeting, John “Jay” Driscoll, a partner in the law firm of Resnic, Beauregard, Waite & Driscoll in Holyoke, was elected board chair; and Corey Murphy, president of First American Insurance Agency in Chicopee, was elected vice chair.

The HCC Foundation marked its 50th anniversary in 2018. This year, the foundation has already provided nearly $1 million to the college in grants as well as funds earmarked for athletics, the HCC Library, music, classroom technology, and other equipment. In addition, the foundation awards more than $200,000 each year to students for academic scholarships.