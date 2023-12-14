HCC Foundation Welcomes New Board Members, Officers

HOLYOKE — HCC Foundation Inc., the nonprofit fundraising arm of Holyoke Community College, has added nine new members to its board of directors, including six alumni, and also voted in a new slate of officers.

The new board members are Jasarah Burgos, program director of New North Citizens Council; Steven Clement ’11, a certified public accountant and former controller for ServiceNet; Kate Douglas, president emerita of SUNY Corning Community College; Luindy Espinal ’19, senior accountant at Colony Hills Capital; Dean Gallagher, retired; Johnnie McKnight ’10, founder and president of Massachusetts Scholars with a Goal; Matt McMahon ’06, senior technical advisor with Booz Allen; Ryan Rege ’08, director of Vocational Programs for Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg; and Jim Shevlin ’80, division president of ESIS, a Chubb company.

“When I first enrolled at HCC, I was not a very good student,” Rege said, explaining his interest in the HCC Foundation. “It took me 10 years to earn my associate degree. By the time I did, HCC had instilled in me a passion for learning that I still carry with me today. I’ve made a career working in education. HCC helped me find my path and supported me when I needed it.”

The foundation board approved the appointment of the new directors at its annual meeting on Dec. 5 while also welcoming a new slate of officers: Susan Goldsmith, president of Marcus Printing in Holyoke, will serve as chair; Lynn Starr ’95, executive vice president and chief information officer at bankESB will serve as vice chair; and Tiffany Madru, founder of Analytics Labs in Holyoke, will serve as secretary.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an impressive group of individuals to our board,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation. “The diverse perspectives and professional experiences they bring will further elevate the work of the foundation, and their passion really is a gift to the HCC community.”

The HCC Foundation has total net assets of $28.3 million and an endowment of $18 million, the largest of all 15 community colleges in Massachusetts, due in large part to nearly 200 endowed scholarships and other funds established by alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the college.

In January, the HCC Foundation board of directors was recognized by the Assoc. of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges with the John W. Nason Award, a national honor that recognizes exceptional leadership and initiative.