Brooke Thomson to Become CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Commonwealth’s largest business association will celebrate an historic leadership transition on Jan. 1 when Brooke Thomson becomes CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM).

Thomson succeeds John Regan, who announced earlier this year his intention to step down from the top post. The AIM board of directors named Thomson president of the 3,400-member organization in June and announced that she would become chief executive on Jan. 1.

Thomson will be the first woman to lead AIM since its founding by a group of forward-looking Massachusetts employers in 1915. More importantly, she brings to the position a far-reaching approach to economic development that seamlessly melds competitiveness for the business community with affordability for the residents who live and work here.

“Make no mistake, we must continue to prioritize the traditional pillars of economic development like advantageous tax rates, streamlined regulation, and efficient permitting that are the bedrock of business success and job creation. But economic development must also address the soaring cost of everything from housing to childcare to healthcare, which is driving some of our best and brightest employees to less expensive regions of the country,” Thomson said. “The exodus of working-age people, accelerated by the rise of remote work, is exacerbating an already-dire labor shortage that has employers struggling to fill their payrolls in an economy running at 2.8% unemployment.”

Before joining AIM’s leadership team more than four years ago as executive vice president of Government Affairs, Thomson was a member of the AIM board. Her tenure as head of AIM’s Government Affairs operation required her to design and advance AIM’s policy agenda and strengthen relationships with elected officials and business leaders on Beacon Hill and throughout the Commonwealth, all the while ensuring that employer needs were represented at every level of the public-policymaking process.

She has been successful on all counts and is committed to expanding the progress AIM has made in diversifying its membership, reflecting the statewide business-community needs and advancing policies that support both economic competitiveness and economic opportunity for the people of Massachusetts. Thomson previously served as vice president of Government Affairs for AT&T and is a former senior official with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.

Patricia Begrowicz, AIM board chair and president of Onyx Specialty Papers, noted that “we are fortunate to have a leader of Brooke’s caliber and proven track record ready to advance to the position of president and CEO. We are confident that she will build upon AIM’s many strengths in the role. I am confident that AIM is in outstanding hands with Brooke, our great team of senior leaders and professionals, and a committed board of directors.”