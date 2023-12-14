Bright Nights Named Among ‘Best of the Best’ by American Bus Assoc.

SPRINGFIELD — For the fourth straight year, Bright Nights at Forest Park has been recognized by the American Bus Assoc. (ABA) as one of the “Best of the Best for 2023.” The ABA acknowledges destinations and attractions from the U.S. and Canada that offer the “highest quality of group tour experience and amenities in the motorcoach, travel, and tourism industry.”

“We’re thrilled that ABA has recognized Bright Nights at Forest Park for something we already knew to be true — they are the best of the Best,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As our premier winter event, Bright Nights puts Western Mass. top of mind for many visitors, and we’re grateful to the Spirit of Springfield for continuing to keep this attraction new and exciting.”

Prior to receiving “Best of the Best” honors in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020, Bright Nights at Forest Park was recognized by the American Bus Assoc. as one of the Top 100 Destinations in North America. It features more than 700,000 lights along a three-mile drive that winds its way through the historic park.

“Peter Picknelly Sr., Peter Bus Lines former chair and a driving force behind Bright Nights at Forest Park, would be proud of this honor from the American Bus Association, as are we,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield president. “This year, we are expecting hundreds of buses to take their passengers on the magical tour through the lights while providing economic stimulation for our area.”

Since opening on Nov. 24, 1995, Bright Nights at Forest Park has entertained more than 7 million people. Annually, the economic impact has been calculated to be $15 million. The 29th season runs through Jan. 1, 2024.